MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Bank of America

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.52.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average of $315.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

