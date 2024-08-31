MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.52.

Shares of MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,668,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 31,796.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

