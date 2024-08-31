Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,737,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,212,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 23.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,746,000 after buying an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

