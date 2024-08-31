Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 189 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQWL. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 288,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1,773.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 237,745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 121,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $100.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $101.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a market cap of $678.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

