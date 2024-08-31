Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $634,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

