Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $769,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dover by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after acquiring an additional 90,480 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 31.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Dover by 104.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,565 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $186.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.50 and its 200-day moving average is $177.33. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

