Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.29% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIXO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIXO opened at $31.29 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

