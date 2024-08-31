NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.70 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $30.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

