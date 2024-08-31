Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

