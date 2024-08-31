North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $820,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $960.02 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $912.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $891.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $819.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

