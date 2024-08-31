Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,740 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.46.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

