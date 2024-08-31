Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,473,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $120.83 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $246.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

