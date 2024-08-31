NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.23 and last traded at $121.18. 171,895,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 443,087,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock valued at $599,173,182. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

