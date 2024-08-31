Oppenheimer Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.52.

MongoDB stock opened at $290.79 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 224,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $10,545,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

