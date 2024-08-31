PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $264,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 31.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 16.9% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.6 %

PCAR stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.