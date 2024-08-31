Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.63. Approximately 16,733,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 54,584,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 142,411 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

