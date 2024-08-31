Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,045 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Innospec worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Innospec by 0.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 36,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Innospec by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 2.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IOSP

Innospec Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $115.26 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $133.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.