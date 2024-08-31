Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 66,084 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,084 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Myers Industries worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Myers Industries by 712,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $568.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

