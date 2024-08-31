Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicell worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after buying an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,246,000 after acquiring an additional 241,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 61.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 228,093 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $18,802,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -96.70, a PEG ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.