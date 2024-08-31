Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Sonos worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonos by 4.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sonos by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 376.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $74,423.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $654,929. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

