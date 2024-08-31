Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 197,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE:AIR opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

