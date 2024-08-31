Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,469 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 224.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.33. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

