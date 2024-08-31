Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 243,785 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 243,785 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KGC opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

