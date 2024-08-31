Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CBIZ worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 73,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in CBIZ by 20.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 34.6% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $86.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.