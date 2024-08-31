Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

