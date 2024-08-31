Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 200,536 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

