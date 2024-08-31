Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.40. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

