Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Up 0.9 %

AER opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

