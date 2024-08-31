Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,156 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 7.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CABA opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $271.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

