Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.95 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Biohaven as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Biohaven alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Biohaven by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Biohaven by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $6,784,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BHVN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Insider Activity

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BHVN opened at $39.42 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.