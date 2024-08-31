Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,342 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $11,827,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $7,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,026,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2,460.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.9 %
HEES opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.
H&E Equipment Services Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
