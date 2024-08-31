Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,305 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 269.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $2,741,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $286.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -448.03 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $152.03 and a 12 month high of $293.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

