Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 207,528 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 207,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,866.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 331,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,727.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $99,586.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,866.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,727.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,733 shares of company stock worth $4,678,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

