Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sabre worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 19.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,541,000 after buying an additional 3,064,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $9,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,513 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $3,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roshan Mendis purchased 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,055.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

