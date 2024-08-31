Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $114.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

