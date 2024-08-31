Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after buying an additional 156,201 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.