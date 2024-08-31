Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 82,008 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of F5 worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get F5 alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of F5 by 10.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 by 26.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at about $2,497,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,245,000 after buying an additional 45,843 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $245,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,839,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,536 shares of company stock worth $2,065,848. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $203.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $205.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.30.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.