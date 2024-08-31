Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,906.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.46.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $238.06 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $238.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

