Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,633 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,633 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DFIN opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $54,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 930 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $54,879.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $2,618,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,276,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,543,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,573 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

