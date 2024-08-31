Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 354 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $1,373.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,255.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

