Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,944 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,944 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in FOX by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

