Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,500 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 261,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 39,159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 57.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 158,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $31.20 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.