Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,889 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,889 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $15,842,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $7,016,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 183,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $5,670,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Sunday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

