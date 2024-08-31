Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.15 Million Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In other HNI news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,198.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,580 shares of company stock worth $7,615,363. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

