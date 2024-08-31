Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $7.54 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

