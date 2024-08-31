Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

ATO stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

