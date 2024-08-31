Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $318,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,534,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,547,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $318,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,534,499 shares in the company, valued at $576,547,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $162.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

