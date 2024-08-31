PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 3.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.84 and last traded at $72.59. 2,551,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 14,267,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 903,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 140,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

