Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

