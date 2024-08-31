Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,421 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of PlayAGS worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 65.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

PlayAGS Price Performance

AGS opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.38. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.63 million, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 2.45.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

